Wyndham Clark wins US Open

Royals break 10 game losing streak, now starting another losing streak?

A very competitive College World Series

Suns add an All-Star. Why they aren’t the best team in the West contrary to the knuckleheads nationally that tell you they are.

- Advertisement -

Bob Huggins resigns after his latest off the court issue.

Why he got off easy when all is said and done and we examine the laxed laws on DUI’s.