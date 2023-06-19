1456 – Cattle Market Update…Puddles with Bugs

Cattle Market Update

Bean Leaf Beetles

Bugs in Puddles

00:01:05 – Cattle Market Update: Starting this week’s shows is Katelyn McCullock, director of the Livestock Marketing Information Center, with a cattle market update. She describes boxed beef cutout as an incredible market.

www.LMIC.info

00:12:06 – Bean Leaf Beetles: Jeff Whitworth, K-State Extension field crop entomologist, continues the show as he shares information about bean leaf beetles. Soybean producers may want to scout their fields for this crop insect.

Crop Insects in Kansas Book

00:23:05 – Bugs in Puddles: Rounding out this Monday’s show is K-State fisheries and aquatics Extension specialist Joe Gerken explaining how bugs end up in puddles and if people should be concerned about them. He also notes that mosquitos are going to start being more prevalent.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.