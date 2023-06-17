The New & Improved Z-96.3 The Lake Launches In North Central Kansas

KDNS News

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

GLEN EDER, KAN. – North Central Kansas’ favorite at-work station has relaunched with a whole new sound! Listeners to Z-96.3 The Lake will hear the best variety of music from today all the way back to the 80s and 90s. You’ll still wake up with the Liz & Chris Morning show, weekday mornings 5a-9a, as well as all your favorite on-air personalities you’ve come to enjoy on the station over the years.


WEEKDAY LINEUP
5a – Liz & Chris Morning Show
9a – Andrea Jaxson
2p – Karl Southcott
7p – Dennis Mitchell
12a – John Laurenti

Throughout the first half of 2023, Dierking Communications, Inc., owner of KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, has made investments in the technology that runs both stations, bringing more music per hour, with a new sound that keeps you listening. This comes with a subscription of ZERO dollars, so enjoy the stations as much as possible.

Z-96.3 The Lake is still your home for Kansas City Chiefs football, Kansas Jayhawks Men’s basketball, and Jayhawks football. We’ll continue to feature high school football on Friday nights this fall, and boys’ and girls’ basketball all winter long.

Z-96.3 The Lake also streams online at Z963TheLake.com as well as our free Z-96.3 The Lake mobile app for iPhone and Android. Z-96.3 The Lake, along with KD Country 94, provides outstanding sponsorship opportunities and is ready to help your business succeed with the power of radio. Give us a call at (785) 545-3220 to see what we can do for you.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

