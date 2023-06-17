The New & Improved Z-96.3 The Lake Launches In North Central Kansas

GLEN EDER, KAN. – North Central Kansas’ favorite at-work station has relaunched with a whole new sound! Listeners to Z-96.3 The Lake will hear the best variety of music from today all the way back to the 80s and 90s. You’ll still wake up with the Liz & Chris Morning show, weekday mornings 5a-9a, as well as all your favorite on-air personalities you’ve come to enjoy on the station over the years.



WEEKDAY LINEUP

5a – Liz & Chris Morning Show

9a – Andrea Jaxson

2p – Karl Southcott

7p – Dennis Mitchell

12a – John Laurenti

Throughout the first half of 2023, Dierking Communications, Inc., owner of KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, has made investments in the technology that runs both stations, bringing more music per hour, with a new sound that keeps you listening. This comes with a subscription of ZERO dollars, so enjoy the stations as much as possible.

Z-96.3 The Lake is still your home for Kansas City Chiefs football, Kansas Jayhawks Men’s basketball, and Jayhawks football. We’ll continue to feature high school football on Friday nights this fall, and boys’ and girls’ basketball all winter long.

Z-96.3 The Lake also streams online at Z963TheLake.com as well as our free Z-96.3 The Lake mobile app for iPhone and Android. Z-96.3 The Lake, along with KD Country 94, provides outstanding sponsorship opportunities and is ready to help your business succeed with the power of radio. Give us a call at (785) 545-3220 to see what we can do for you.