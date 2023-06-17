Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 6/12/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Blaske called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the minutes of the 06/5/23 regular meeting and the agenda as amended for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Superior Emergency Response Vehicles

For 2023 Chevy Tahoe

$67,744.78-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6938

Elizabeth Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For contract attorney fees

$2,300.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6877

Merck, Sharp & Dohme LLC

For private vaccines – Pedvax Hib

$1,132.15-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6832

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Murphy Tractor & Equipment, Topeka, KS

For counterweight & hitch

$1,950.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109447

Truck Repair Plus Inc, Marysville, KS

For labor to repl manifold gasket, drain gasket, etc. O613M

$1,656.95-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109452

M & R Auto Parts, Frankfort, KS

For fuel tank fitting & 3 straps

$1,106.72-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109448

Marysville Ready Mix, Marysville, KS

For concrete 2 bridges

$5,466.00-Special Road & Bridges Fund-P.O. #109450

Marysville Ready Mix, Marysville, KS

For concrete

$1,814.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109451

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:10 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session. Public Works is still advertising to fill a position in the Road & Bridge department.

The haul route to bring in the crane to replace the damaged wind turbine blade was discussed.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board. She presented her budget request for 2024 in the amount of $278,425 which is a decrease of $625 from previous year request.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board and Appraiser Francine Crome present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:35 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board.

County Treasurer Angie Price met with the Board

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – potential hire with the Board and County Treasurer Angie Price present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:55 a.m. Unanimous.

At the recommendation of County Treasurer Angie Price, Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to hire Brooke Richardson as Clk I St I at $19.57/hr effective June 26, 2023. Unanimous.

Extension agents Susie Latta and Anastasia Meyer presented the County Extension 2024 budget request in the amount of $227,368 which is an increase of $19,752 mainly wage/benefits increase. The request for 2024 4-H Fair is the same as previous at $10,500.

Leslie Holthaus, Allen Harries and Bob Voet presented the Board with the Marshall County Soil Conservation 2024 budget request in the amount of $44,500 which is an increase of $1,000.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman, Michelle Reinhart, Peg Obermeyer and Leslie Jeter met with the Board to discuss the new 911 system. The cost of installing and maintaining the system is $18,000/yr. which will be paid for out of the 911 Local fund. The new system is hoping to be operational by the first part of August.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Marysville City Administrator Austin St. John and Water supervisor Kent Bargmann met with the Board to explain the waterline requirements at the new health department location.

Robbin Cole with Pawnee Mental Health presented the Board with the 2024 budget request in the amount of $125,030 which is a 3% increase or $3,538 from the previous year request. Each county in the Pawnee Mental Health district is represented by 2 governing board members and 1 alternate. Currently, Marshall County only has 1 governing board member and Ms. Cole asked for the Board to consider serving or recommending persons to fill these vacancies.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to adjourn the meeting at 12:20 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m.