Letters containing suspicious white powder being investigated across Kansas

TOPEKA – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), and several local police departments and fire departments have responded today after mail was received by legislators and other public officials containing a suspicious white powder.

As of 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, over 30 letters containing a suspicious white powder have been reported across the state. Law enforcement is working to safely collect the letters and investigate the incidents. Currently, no injuries have been reported, but we ask everyone to remain vigilant in handling mail. Any similar incidents should be reported to the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME.

The investigation is ongoing.