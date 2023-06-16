Kansas News

KANSASWORKS to Host Statewide Virtual Job Fair on June 21

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland encourages jobseekers and employers to participate in the next Statewide Virtual Job Fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 21.

“Our state is experiencing unprecedented levels of growth as companies are expanding, relocating and getting their start in Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Our KANSASWORKS teams are ready and able to assist jobseekers by helping them find employment opportunities in all skill and job levels.”

The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal also features helpful information such as a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers may request to engage in a video interview.

Candidates can participate through any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Registration is required to participate in virtual job fairs, regardless of previous participation. To register, click here.

Derek Nester
