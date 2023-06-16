1455 – Grain Market Update…Harvesting Short Wheat

Grain Market Update

Harvesting Short Wheat

Temperatures Warming Up

00:01:05 – Grain Market Update: K-State grain economist Dan O’Brien begins the show with a grain market update. There is drought in other countries and Dan explains which ones are impacting the markets the most.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

00:12:06 – Harvesting Short Wheat: Continuing the show is Lucas Haag, K-State Extension grain agronomist, with things producers should consider as they plan to cut the short wheat out of their fields. There are many options available to producers to hopefully reduce yield loss.

Considerations when Harvesting Short Wheat Article

00:23:05 – Temperatures Warming Up: Finishing this week’s shows is K-State meteorologist, Chip Redmond, with an outlook on the weather. People across Kansas can expect to see an increase in temperatures.

