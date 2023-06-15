Newly Formed Big East League Announced

Administration from the Big 7 and Mid-East Leagues have voted to approve a league merger. Beginning in the 2024-2025 school year the Big East League will consist of the following high schools: Hiawatha, Holton, Jefferson West, Nemaha Central, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Rossville, Royal Valley, Sabetha, Silver Lake, and St. Marys. Middle school membership will include the aforementioned schools as well as Atchison Middle School.

The Mid-East League, formed in 1948, currently consists of Riley County, Rock Creek, Rossville, Silver Lake, St. Marys, and Wabaunsee. Rock Creek will depart to join the North Central Kansas League and Wabaunsee will depart to join the Flint Hills League at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

The Big 7, formed in 1926, currently consists of Hiawatha, Holton, Jefferson West, Nemaha Central, Perry-Lecompton, Riverside, Royal Valley, and Sabetha with Riverside leaving to join the Northeast Kansas League at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

- Advertisement -

The formation of the Big East League will improve scheduling logistics, increase academic and extracurricular opportunities, and further elevate these historically successful member schools.