Kansas City Sports Commission Announces KU vs WSU Men’s Basketball Game at T-Mobile Center

Via Kansas Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas men’s basketball will face Wichita State on Saturday, Dec. 30 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, the Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation announced today.

Tickets for the Kansas-Wichita State contest will go on sale at 10 a.m. (Central) on June 23 and can be purchased via www.t-mobilecenter.com.

“We always enjoy playing in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center and look forward to facing Wichita State,” says University of Kansas Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self. “Paul Mills did a great job rebuilding Oral Roberts and is no stranger to our program from his time as an assistant at Baylor. This will be a great opportunity for fans in the Kansas City area to watch our team over the holidays and it will be a great game for us preparing for Big 12 play.”

“Creating unique sporting experiences for the Kansas City region is an integral part of our mission,” says Kansas City Sports Commission President and CEO Kathy Nelson. “Bringing these two teams together at the world-class T-Mobile Center creates a compelling basketball event not just for KU and WSU fans, but fans of the sport itself.”

The Dec. 30 contest completes KU’s non-conference portion of the 2023-24 season and it will be KU’s final game heading into Big 12 play.

Kansas leads the all-time series with Wichita State, 12-3, and the Jayhawks have won five of the last six meetings. This will be the first regular-season matchup between the two schools since Jan. 6, 1993, a Kansas 103-54 win in Allen Fieldhouse. The next series matchup was the most recent meeting, a WSU 78-65 win in Omaha, Nebraska, in the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

Kansas is no stranger to playing games at T-Mobile Center and in Kansas City. The Dec. 30, 2023, contest against Wichita State will mark KU’s 321st all-time game played in Kansas City, and its 60th in T-Mobile Center. Excluding exhibition contests, KU is 48-11 in T-Mobile Center including winning the 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2022 Big 12 Tournaments in the venue and the 2012 and 2016 CBE Hall of Fame Classics.

Beginning in 1984-85, Kansas has played at least one regular-season game, be it in an in-season tournament or a home contest, in Kansas City in 32 of the last 36 seasons. KU only missed 1987-88, 1990-91, 1996-97 and 2022-23 and in those seasons the Jayhawks played the league tournament and/or NCAA Tournament postseason games in Kansas City. KU is 235-85 all-time in games played in Kansas City.