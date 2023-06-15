2024 State Basketball Sites Selected

TOPEKA, Kan. – The 2024 Class 1A DI State Basketball Championships are headed to the Colby Event Center March 6-9, 2024, while class 2A will compete at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.



The KSHSAA maintains a very strong relationship with Visit Manhattan and Kansas State University however this year’s KSHSAA State Basketball Championships conflict with the final week of the Big 12 Conference regular season. Kansas State expressed desire to host a home game for one or both of their basketball teams should that opportunity arise. Accordingly, it was necessary for the KSHSAA to consider alternative locations to conduct the seven basketball tournaments.



“After conversations with many around the state, the Colby Event Center is the best facility to host a state basketball tournament in 2024 as we work through the 2024 season with Bramlage Coliseum not being an option,” said Kyle Doperalski, KSHSAA Assistant Executive Director. “The City of Colby along with its events center staff will do a marvelous job hosting a state tournament for our athletes, coaches and fans to enjoy. The facility has been in operation for two years and boasts a lot of features and amenities our teams and fans will appreciate and will make a perfect fit for Class 1A-DI’s state tournament. Dodge City will continue it’s tradition of top notch event management providing Class 2A a championship level experience in United Wireless Arena.”



The Colby Event Center in Colby, KS was opened in 2021 and plays host to Colby Community College and the Orange and Black basketball tournament along with many other events year-round. This will be the first KSHSAA State Basketball Championship held in Colby.



United Wireless Arena has hosted many state events since 2015 including hosting 1A DI State Basketball Championship last year as well as the 2A and 1A DI State Volleyball Championships the last four years.



2024 State Basketball Locations:

6A – Wichita – Koch Arena

5A – Emporia – White Auditorium

4A – Salina – Tony’s Pizza Events Center

3A – Hutchinson – Hutchinson Sports Arena

2A – Dodge City – United Wireless Arena

1A DI – Colby – Colby Events Center

1A DII – Great Bend – Barton Community College

