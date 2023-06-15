1454 – Reducing Animal Health Risks…Insects in Landscapes

Biosecurity and Rural Broadband

Limited Forages

Pests in Home Landscapes

00:01:05 – Biosecurity and Rural Broadband: Beginning today’s show is Justin Smith, Kansas animal health commissioner, with important factors for people to consider when thinking about biosecurity. We are also joined by USDA’s Gary Crawford and Tom Vilsack with information about USDA’s rural broadband projects.

Biosecurity Resources from KDA

- Advertisement -

00:12:06 – Limited Forages: Next in the show is K-State Extension cow-calf specialist Jason Warner, he discusses what producers should consider if they are going to feed with limited forages. This could be an alternative feeding method due to current conditions.

KSU Beef

Beef Tips Newsletter

00:23:04 – Pests in Home Landscapes: K-State horticultural entomologist Raymond Cloyd ends today’s show with an update on several insect pests that are active in home landscapes, including bagworms and the elm leaf beetle.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.