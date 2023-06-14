Over 1,600 High School Athletes To Participate At 2023 KSSHSCTL State Tournaments

Kansas – High school athletes and teams representing schools from across the state scheduled to participate at 2023 Kansas State High School Clay Target League State Tournament in June.

The KSSHSCTL Trap Shooting State Tournament will be held at the KTA Homegrounds in Sedgwick, KS June 17th & 18th. The event will feature 1,478 athletes from 108 high school teams.

The KSSHSCTL Skeet Shooting State Tournament will be held at the Ark Valley Gun Club in Kechi, KS June 16th. The event will feature 130 athletes from 20 high school teams.

The KSSHSCTL Sporting Clays State Tournament will be held at the Sportsman’s Training Centers in Augusta, KS June 17th. The event will feature 38 athletes from 3 high school teams.

The State Tournaments are proudly presented by SCHEELS. Additional sponsors include: The Bass Pro/Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, Walker’s, Mark Zauhar, Sportsman’s Guide.

2,492 student athletes representing 144 high school teams across the state participated in the Kansas State High School Clay Target League (KSSHSCTL) this spring. The KSSHSCTL is a part of the USA Clay Target League, which offers high school and college programs in 35 states.

About the USA Clay Target League

With over 47,000 participating athletes in the 2022-2023 school year, the non-profit USA Clay Target League is the largest youth clay target shooting sport program in the world. The League offers trap, skeet, sporting clays, and 5-stand leagues to secondary and postsecondary schools across the country.

The League is the only 100% school-approved clay target shooting sport program in America and the League’s co-ed and adaptive nature are key attractions to schools nationwide. The League is fully Title IX compliant with both male and female athletes competing on the same team. Additionally, it’s an ‘adaptive’ sport, which allows students with physical disabilities to take part.

The League’s priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship – in that order.

The League is the safest sport in school, with not one reported injury since the inception of the League in 2001. Each athlete must complete firearm safety certification before participation.

Visit http://ks.traptournament.com for more information.