Norton County Hospital to Host Town Hall

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Norton County Hospital will be hosting a Community Town Hall on July 17th, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the East Campus. Our goal is to answer the community’s questions efficiently and effectively. In that regard, we ask the public to please submit their questions to the Board of Trustees or CEO in writing and then drop them off at the Business Office or email them to Mackenzie Blecha, Marketing Coordinator at mblecha@ntcohosp.com before June 30th.

We anticipate some submissions may be similar and to best utilize everyone’s time, we will compile and group them to answer all questions appropriately. The questions will then be distributed to the community prior to the town hall, in order for everyone to know what will be addressed. Questions via social media will not be answered. We believe this format will allow us to thoroughly communicate with the public, with the hope that each person feels heard.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

