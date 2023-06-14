Norton County Hospital to Host Town Hall

Norton County Hospital will be hosting a Community Town Hall on July 17th, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the East Campus. Our goal is to answer the community’s questions efficiently and effectively. In that regard, we ask the public to please submit their questions to the Board of Trustees or CEO in writing and then drop them off at the Business Office or email them to Mackenzie Blecha, Marketing Coordinator at mblecha@ntcohosp.com before June 30th.

We anticipate some submissions may be similar and to best utilize everyone’s time, we will compile and group them to answer all questions appropriately. The questions will then be distributed to the community prior to the town hall, in order for everyone to know what will be addressed. Questions via social media will not be answered. We believe this format will allow us to thoroughly communicate with the public, with the hope that each person feels heard.