KDNS News

Leadership Mitchell County Surprises 2023 Community Service Award Recipients at Summer Kids Cafe

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Beloit, KS — A beautiful sunny day with children enjoying activities at Summer Kids Café was the perfect setting for the 2023 Leadership Mitchell County Community Service Award surprise announcement. LMC Service Committee Members surprised Scott & Mary Jane Chapman of Beloit, with a visit but more importantly with the notification of their selection as the 2023 Leadership Mitchell County Community Service award recipients.

Based on the desire to recognize efforts of the individuals in the communities, the Board of Directors of Leadership Mitchell County established the Leadership Mitchell County Community Service Award in 2015. Each calendar year, the award recognizes the significant leadership efforts of an individual or individuals that have impacted their community. A committee composed of Leadership Mitchell County Board members, community civic leaders, and community volunteer leaders selects the recipient to be recognized from the nominations received.

One of the finest qualities that can be found in local Kansans is their desire to make a difference in their community. Whether involved in improving the welfare of their community or improving the quality of life for individuals residing in their community, these citizens continue to stay active in their community, excelling at leveraging and mentoring others to perform community volunteer work. Community leaders tend to give freely of their time and skills.

- Advertisement -

“Mary Jane & Scott have given endlessly of their time and talents to make not only Summer Kid’s Cafe successful, but so many initiatives and activities to make our surrounding communities a better place to live,” said Curt Frasier LMC Board member. “Mary Jane and Scott are still dedicated and highly active in their volunteerism efforts to Mitchell County and beyond.”

Past recipients of the LMC Community Service award include Bob Severance, Max & Michele Heidrick, Vickie Mears, Jay Rowh, Linda Clover, John & Pat Cashatt and Dorothy Wilson.

An awards banquet to honor Mr. and Mrs. Chapman will take place during the summer of 2023 and will be publicized at a later date.

An honorarium will be awarded to Mary Jane and Scott and will go towards a nonprofit cause of their choice. Individuals and businesses can donate to the honorarium. Please contact Curt Frasier for donation details at 785-738-5723

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Over 1,600 High School Athletes To Participate At 2023 KSSHSCTL State Tournaments
Next article
KQNK Morning News – Wednesday Edition
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

496FansLike
114FollowersFollow
275FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio