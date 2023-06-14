Leadership Mitchell County Surprises 2023 Community Service Award Recipients at Summer Kids Cafe

Beloit, KS — A beautiful sunny day with children enjoying activities at Summer Kids Café was the perfect setting for the 2023 Leadership Mitchell County Community Service Award surprise announcement. LMC Service Committee Members surprised Scott & Mary Jane Chapman of Beloit, with a visit but more importantly with the notification of their selection as the 2023 Leadership Mitchell County Community Service award recipients.

Based on the desire to recognize efforts of the individuals in the communities, the Board of Directors of Leadership Mitchell County established the Leadership Mitchell County Community Service Award in 2015. Each calendar year, the award recognizes the significant leadership efforts of an individual or individuals that have impacted their community. A committee composed of Leadership Mitchell County Board members, community civic leaders, and community volunteer leaders selects the recipient to be recognized from the nominations received.

One of the finest qualities that can be found in local Kansans is their desire to make a difference in their community. Whether involved in improving the welfare of their community or improving the quality of life for individuals residing in their community, these citizens continue to stay active in their community, excelling at leveraging and mentoring others to perform community volunteer work. Community leaders tend to give freely of their time and skills.

“Mary Jane & Scott have given endlessly of their time and talents to make not only Summer Kid’s Cafe successful, but so many initiatives and activities to make our surrounding communities a better place to live,” said Curt Frasier LMC Board member. “Mary Jane and Scott are still dedicated and highly active in their volunteerism efforts to Mitchell County and beyond.”

Past recipients of the LMC Community Service award include Bob Severance, Max & Michele Heidrick, Vickie Mears, Jay Rowh, Linda Clover, John & Pat Cashatt and Dorothy Wilson.

An awards banquet to honor Mr. and Mrs. Chapman will take place during the summer of 2023 and will be publicized at a later date.

An honorarium will be awarded to Mary Jane and Scott and will go towards a nonprofit cause of their choice. Individuals and businesses can donate to the honorarium. Please contact Curt Frasier for donation details at 785-738-5723