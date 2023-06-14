Kansas News

KCC approves construction of Grain Belt line in two phases

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – The Kansas Corporation Commission has approved a request from Invenergy Transmission LLC, the owners of the Grain Belt Express Clean Line Project, to allow the 780-mile transmission line to be built in two phases. As a result of today’s approval, construction on the 370 miles of the line that runs through Kansas could begin in late 2024. The Commission approved the siting permit for the transmission line in July 2013.

The transmission line will run through Kansas and a converter station in Ford County then continue through Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana carrying wind generated energy to eastern states. The original agreement with Invenergy required the company to obtain financing to complete the entire line before work could begin. Citing demand for the project’s energy and delays in permitting and land acquisition in Illinois, Invenergy requested an amendment that allows them to begin Phase 1, which includes Kansas and Missouri, once all regulatory approvals and financing have been obtained for that portion of the project.

Today’s Order notes that allowing the project to proceed in two phases does not remove or alter any of the protections for landowners that were included in the original settlement. In addition, the Order notes Phase 1 is expected to be economically viable absent Phase 2. Even if Phase 2 never materializes, Phase 1 will be operational and capable of moving wind from Western Kansas east, on a merchant line paid for by subscribers, not Kansas ratepayers.

In June 2019, the Commission approved the acquisition of the project by Invenergy Transmission LLC.

Today’s order is available here.

A recording of today’s Business Meeting featuring comments by Commissioners, is available on the KCC YouTube channel.

