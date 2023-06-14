Kansas News

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Vote on Potential Turkey Permit Application, Baiting Wildlife

By Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Members of the Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission have been hard at work examining several staff recommendations related to complex natural resource challenges. From increased hunting pressure during the Sunflower State’s waterfowl seasons to declining numbers of wild turkeys nationwide, staff from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are working diligently to present Commissioners with the best available science so that informed decisions may be made.

Two important items to be voted on when Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commissioners meet on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at noon include whether Kansas should initiate a lottery draw for non-resident turkey hunters, and whether baiting wildlife should be prohibited on Department lands and waters, including private lands leased by KDWP.

Non-resident Turkey Permit Application (KAR 115-4-11)

  • To reduce overall hunting pressure and turkey harvest, staff are recommending the Commission implement an application period in January-February for non-resident turkey hunters to apply for a specific hunt unit (Units 1, 2, 3, 5 or 6) in which to be entered for a draw and—if successful—to receive a turkey permit valid for that hunt unit.
  • Staff first introduced this recommendation to Commissioners in September 2022, after which time it remained a public meeting agenda item for four additional meetings. When Commissioners vote on KAR 115-4-11 on June 22, 2023, it will be their sixth meeting to examine and discuss the recommendation.

Baiting on Department Lands and Waters (KAR 115-8-23)

  • To mitigate the spread of wildlife diseases as well as decrease hunter conflict and illegal activities associated with hunting, staff are recommending the Commission prohibit baiting on Department lands and waters – including lands leased by the Department as part of the Walk-in Hunting Access (WIHA) and iWIHA programs. This regulation change, if approved, would not apply to licensed furharvesters as permitted in KAR 115-5-1.
  • Staff first introduced this recommendation to Commissioners in January 2022, after which time it remained a public meeting agenda item for six additional meetings. Commissioners voted on, and voted down, the recommendation on March 9, 2023, with instructions that staff continue refining their recommendation and present again at the next available opportunity. When Commissioners vote on KAR 115-8-23 on June 22, 2023, it will be their ninth meeting to examine and discuss the recommendation.

The Commission’s June 22, 2023, hybrid-format public meeting will be streamed from Acorns Resort, 3710 Farnum Creek Rd, Milford. The public is welcome and encouraged to participate in person or virtually via Zoom; Virtual participants may access login instructions HERE or watch live video/audio stream of the meeting HERE.

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.

The next Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission meeting will take place on August 17, 2023, at Pittsburg State University’s Bicknell Center VIP Room, Pittsburg.

