Kansas News

June is Officially “Great Outdoors Month” in Kansas

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly, with the support of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) and Kansas Recreation and Park Association (KRPA), has proclaimed June as Great Outdoors Month in Kansas; a timely reminder of just how much the outdoors and our parks contribute to our quality of life as Kansans.

“Outdoor recreation is great way to improve physical and mental health, fitness, and environmental awareness,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I encourage everyone to get outdoors this month to appreciate our state’s natural resources and enjoy memorable experiences with family and friends at a park nearest you.”

Apart from the physical, mental, and environmental benefits of engaging in outdoor recreation, the economic benefit can be felt, as well. In fact, outdoor recreation has a significant economic impact in Kansas, generating an estimated $3.6 billion in consumer spending and supporting 37,107 direct jobs annually.

- Advertisement -

Events to Celebrate

Consider celebrating “Great Outdoors Month” on a national level by participating in National Marina Days (May 29 to Sept. 4), the Great Outdoors Day of Service (June 16), or the Great American Campout (June 24). Or, closer to home, participate in events like the S’more Family Fun Run at Milford State Park (June 24).

For more ideas on fun-filled ways to celebrate Great Outdoors Month in Kansas, visit KDWP’s Calendar of Events, HERE, and follow KDWP and KRPA on Facebook.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
KQNK Morning News – Wednesday Edition
Next article
Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Vote on Potential Turkey Permit Application, Baiting Wildlife
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

496FansLike
114FollowersFollow
275FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio