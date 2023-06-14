June is Officially “Great Outdoors Month” in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly, with the support of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) and Kansas Recreation and Park Association (KRPA), has proclaimed June as Great Outdoors Month in Kansas; a timely reminder of just how much the outdoors and our parks contribute to our quality of life as Kansans.

“Outdoor recreation is great way to improve physical and mental health, fitness, and environmental awareness,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I encourage everyone to get outdoors this month to appreciate our state’s natural resources and enjoy memorable experiences with family and friends at a park nearest you.”

Apart from the physical, mental, and environmental benefits of engaging in outdoor recreation, the economic benefit can be felt, as well. In fact, outdoor recreation has a significant economic impact in Kansas, generating an estimated $3.6 billion in consumer spending and supporting 37,107 direct jobs annually.

Events to Celebrate

Consider celebrating “Great Outdoors Month” on a national level by participating in National Marina Days (May 29 to Sept. 4), the Great Outdoors Day of Service (June 16), or the Great American Campout (June 24). Or, closer to home, participate in events like the S’more Family Fun Run at Milford State Park (June 24).

For more ideas on fun-filled ways to celebrate Great Outdoors Month in Kansas, visit KDWP’s Calendar of Events, HERE, and follow KDWP and KRPA on Facebook.