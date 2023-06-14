KNDY News

Cloud County Community College announces Spring 2023 certificate recipients

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Cloud County Community has announced the names of students who have received technical certificates for the Spring 2023 semester. The certificates are granted for technical programs of instruction that are less than 60 semester hours, but more than 15 semester hours. Area students who have earned certificates, and their program of study, are:

Thomas Glore Wind Energy Technology 33 Hour Certificate Oketo
Thomas Glore Wind Energy 16 Hour Certificate Oketo
Ian Marquardt Wind Energy 16 Hour Certificate Marysville
Ian Marquardt Wind Energy Technology 33 Hour Certificate Marysville
Cameron Schrair Ag Production and Services 16 Hour Certificate Marysville
Cedric Heston Wind Energy 16 Hour Certificate Marysville
