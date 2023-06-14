Cloud County Community College announces Spring 2023 certificate recipients

Cloud County Community has announced the names of students who have received technical certificates for the Spring 2023 semester. The certificates are granted for technical programs of instruction that are less than 60 semester hours, but more than 15 semester hours. Area students who have earned certificates, and their program of study, are:
|Thomas Glore
|Wind Energy Technology 33 Hour Certificate
|Oketo
|Thomas Glore
|Wind Energy 16 Hour Certificate
|Oketo
|Ian Marquardt
|Wind Energy 16 Hour Certificate
|Marysville
|Ian Marquardt
|Wind Energy Technology 33 Hour Certificate
|Marysville
|Cameron Schrair
|Ag Production and Services 16 Hour Certificate
|Marysville
|Cedric Heston
|Wind Energy 16 Hour Certificate
|Marysville
- Advertisement -