1453 – Potato Leafhoppers…Ideal Cow Size

Upcoming FSA Programs

Carpenter Bees and Potato Leafhoppers

BCI: Ideal Cow Size

00:01:05 – Upcoming FSA Programs: Dennis McKinney, Farm Service Agency’s State Executive Director for Kansas, begins today’s show discussing programs that are taking place or will be soon with FSA. County committee nominations for the Farm Service Agency are also opening soon.

Farm Service Agency

00:12:06 – Carpenter Bees and Potato Leafhoppers: The show continues with K-State Extension field crop entomologist Jeff Whitworth. He says carpenter bees are more of a nuisance, however potato leafhoppers are a problem.

00:23:05 – BCI: Ideal Cow Size: Rounding out the show is the Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts. Experts Brad White, Bob Larson and Bob Weaber converse about what is the ideal cow size.

