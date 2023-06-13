TheSportsTicketRadio.com

The Sports Ticket 6-13-23 NUGGETS CHAMPS-ROYALS-CWS-KSTATE HOOPS

Nuggets win 1st NBA Title

Is it dirty for fans of KC teams to cheer for a team from Denver? 

Royals woes continue. 

CWS field set. 

How good can K-State basketball be in year #2 under Jerome Tang?

