1452 – Farm Bill in the Depression…Dairy Month

Farm Bill During the Great Depression

Horsetails, Jointed Goatgrass and Poison Hemlock

National Dairy Month

00:01:05 – Farm Bill During the Great Depression: Jenny Ifft, K-State policy specialist, begins today’s show with information about the farm bill during the Great Depression. Throughout that time period the role of the government shifted.

00:12:06 – Horsetails, Jointed Goatgrass and Poison Hemlock: Continuing the show is K-State weed management specialist, Sarah Lancaster, discussing horsetails, jointed goatgrass and poison hemlock. She reviews how to identify and manage these weeds; especially since certain ones could be deadly.

Horsetails

Jointed Goatgrass

Poison Hemlock

00:23:05 – National Dairy Month: K-State dairy specialist, Mike Brouk finishes today’s show encouraging farmers to take advantage of June being National Dairy Month to share their story with the community.

