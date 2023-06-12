KDNS News

Post Rock Community Foundation awards over $50,000 in spring grants

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

SYLVAN GROVE, Kan.— During its spring grant cycle, the Post Rock Community Foundation awarded over $50,000 to 14 projects in the communities that make up Unified School Districts 298 and 299. The following organizations received funding:

  • City of Lucas, $5,000 to support the material and labor costs for the new storage shed and concession stand at the Lucas baseball field.
  • City of Sylvan Grove, $3,040 to help fund the renovation costs of the Sylvan Grove baseball field.
  • Lucas Area Community Theater, Inc., $800 to purchase two cash registers.
  • USD 299, $550 to purchase the Prestan Ultra-lite 4 pack CPR mannequins and one AED trainer.
  • Bethlehem Lutheran Church, $10,000 to help with the purchase and replacement of heating and cooling units in the church.
  • USD 298 Lincoln, $10,000 to help fund the Lincoln Track Renovation project.
  • USD 299, $300 to purchase materials for Social Emotional Learning in grades kindergarten through third grade.
  • Bud Finch Memorial Community Theatre Foundation, $2,000 for the purchase of a new popcorn machine.
  • City of Lincoln, $3,000 to purchase additional equipment for a music park for the City of Lincoln Park and cement to hold equipment in place.
  • Luray Senior Center, Inc., $2,500 to help with their patio replacement project.
  • USD 299, $400 to purchase a mobile snack cart with locking doors and cash box and snacks and flavored water fill the cart to sell to the students and staff at the high school.
  • USD 298 Lincoln, $8,000 to help purchase playground equipment for the preschool and childcare expansion project.
  • USD 299, $360 to purchase 6 ball chairs.
  • USD 299, $5,000 to help pay Sunflower Restaurant Supply Co. for a 3-door freezer, which includes delivery and removal costs.

This round of grants was made possible by five funds at the community foundation: the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, the Post Rock Community Action Fund, and the Sylvan Area Fund, which all focus on improving quality of life throughout Lincoln County, the Kansas Health Foundation Fund for Post Rock and the Post Rock Healthy Living Fund both of which supports the public health of Lincoln County and the communities served by USD 298 and 299.

The foundation’s next grant cycle opens August 1, with online applications due October 1, 2023. For more information, visit http://postrockcf.org/search-apply-for-a-grant/.

Derek Nester
