Post Rock Community Foundation awards over $50,000 in spring grants

SYLVAN GROVE, Kan.— During its spring grant cycle, the Post Rock Community Foundation awarded over $50,000 to 14 projects in the communities that make up Unified School Districts 298 and 299. The following organizations received funding:

$5,000 to support the material and labor costs for the new storage shed and concession stand at the Lucas baseball field. City of Sylvan Grove, $3,040 to help fund the renovation costs of the Sylvan Grove baseball field.

$10,000 to help with the purchase and replacement of heating and cooling units in the church. USD 298 Lincoln, $10,000 to help fund the Lincoln Track Renovation project.

$3,000 to purchase additional equipment for a music park for the City of Lincoln Park and cement to hold equipment in place. Luray Senior Center, Inc., $2,500 to help with their patio replacement project.

$8,000 to help purchase playground equipment for the preschool and childcare expansion project. USD 299, $360 to purchase 6 ball chairs.

This round of grants was made possible by five funds at the community foundation: the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, the Post Rock Community Action Fund, and the Sylvan Area Fund, which all focus on improving quality of life throughout Lincoln County, the Kansas Health Foundation Fund for Post Rock and the Post Rock Healthy Living Fund both of which supports the public health of Lincoln County and the communities served by USD 298 and 299.

The foundation’s next grant cycle opens August 1, with online applications due October 1, 2023. For more information, visit http://postrockcf.org/ search-apply-for-a-grant/.