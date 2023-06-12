The Jayhawker Podcast

Hunter Dickinson

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio

When the Jayhawks signed Hunter Dickinson, they landed the most coveted player available in the transfer portal.  Today on the Jayhawker we’re sitting down with the 7-foot-1 Center to talk about what brought him to Lawrence and what to expect when he suits up this season for Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Jayhawker is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics, www.kansashealthsystem.com  By Black & Veatch, Creating the framework for tomorrow’s cities, industries and humanity’s potential. If you have a dream, come talk with us. We seek partners in innovation. www.bv.com.  And by the Hilton President Hotel, the only hotel in the Power and Light District. Just steps from T-Mobile Center. Over 200 rooms and suites to choose from! Call 816-221-9490, or go to www.hilton.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

