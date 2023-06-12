When the Jayhawks signed Hunter Dickinson, they landed the most coveted player available in the transfer portal. Today on the Jayhawker we’re sitting down with the 7-foot-1 Center to talk about what brought him to Lawrence and what to expect when he suits up this season for Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks.

