1451 – Food Safety…Dead Fish in Ponds

Strong Cattle Market

Food Safety in Direct-to-Consumer Sales

Summer Fish Kill

00:01:05 – Strong Cattle Market: Beginning this week’s shows is Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University livestock economist, with a cattle market update. Beef supplies are tightening as beef production continues to decrease.

derrell.peel@okstate.edu

Link to Cow-Calf Corner Newsletter

00:12:06 – Food Safety in Direct-to-Consumer Sales: Londa Nwadike, K-State and University of Missouri Extension food safety specialist, discusses food safety as it relates to direct-to-consumer sales. There are many resources available to producers who are starting or continuing direct consumer sales.

MF3138 – Regulations and Food Safety Best Practices

MF3136 – Shopping Safely at Farmers Markets

Seasonal and Simple

00:23:05 – Summer Fish Kill: Finishing the show is K-State fisheries and aquatics Extension specialist, Joe Gerken, with information on why people could be seeing dead fish in their ponds. There are things people can do to increase oxygen in their pond for the fish.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

