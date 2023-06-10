Watch or Listen To The 2023 8-Man All-Star Games Replay

The 2023 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games are in the history books, and now you can relive all the thrilling action with our free radio play-by-play broadcast archive or subscribe and watch the play-by-play replay on the Beloit Trojans Channel.

The Beloit Trojans Channel offers purchased access to archived video broadcasts. You can find out more about archived broadcasts at https://team1sports.com/beloit/ . However, a technical issue prevented audio for nearly 8 minutes of the Division II 4th quarter (but the video is fine).

Those looking for the audio play-by-play broadcasts, those are available for free via our website. Just select which game you want to listen to below.