Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 6/5/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Blaske called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the minutes of the 05/30/2023 regular meeting and the agenda as amended for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

- Advertisement -

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board, HR Sammi Jackson and County Treasurer Angie Price to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 8:45 a.m. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to extend the executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board, HR Sammi Jackson and County Treasurer Angie Price to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 8:50 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Salina Steel, Salina, KS

For 10 pc angle iron; 120 pcs rebar

$2,032.10-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109446

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that the road crews would be working on installing the shoulder rock on the Herkimer blacktop. The 2 completed bridges should be reopened Wednesday or Thursday. Jim Taphorn joined the meeting to discuss a bridge that has been closed for several years in Section 4 of Center Township, his property is basically landlocked and it has not previously been an issue as the property has been in CRP. He is contemplating returning that to dry land and will have no access to it due to the bridge being out. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig will inspect the location and make a plan at that time.

Register of Deeds Ruth Martin met with the Board. Mrs. Martin presented her 2024 budget request in the amount of $192,660.90 which is $820.90 increase from last year. She informed the Board that she has budgeted for 2 fulltime employees vs. 1 full-time employee and 2 part-time employees. Commissioner Bramhall explained that there is not much difference in her budget, however, by adding more fulltime employees that increases the costs for the county and they will consider this. Register of Deeds Ruth Martin has hired 2 part-time summer employees to help fill in the gap until full time employee can be hired.

Donald Cudney met with the Board in regards to the letter he received which was removing him from the Neighborhood Revitalization program for property taxes not being current. Mr. Cudney explained to the Board that he was in/out of the hospital over that period of time and was not in the area to get the taxes paid.

Tracy Studer met with the Board in regards to the letter she received which was removing her from the Neighborhood Revitalization program for the property taxes not being current. Mrs. Studer said that she was on vacation, remembered they were due and attempted to pay using the online services but that was the time our software system was down for 10 days and she was unable to make the payment.

Deb Blumer met with the Board in regard to the letter she received which was removing her from the Neighborhood Revitalization program for the property taxes not being current. Mrs. Blumer was informed that the 2 parcels had exceeded the 1 year timeline, therefore, would not qualify for the rebates.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. The Board discussed the aforementioned Neighborhood Revitalization participants. Counselor Brinegar stated that the Board can make the decision to reinstate the plans if they deemed the reasons were legitimate ones and not just that they forgot.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to reinstate Donald Cudney into the Neighborhood Revitalization program. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to reinstate Brad & Tracy Studer into the Neighborhood Revitalization program. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to grant Roger Haug an extension through the end of the year on his Neighborhood Revitalization application. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the voucher to the City of Marysville for the Health Department Building building permit in the amount of $3,599.00 to be paid out of the ARPA funds. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Evergy – 2 lift stations $120.72

Anthony Oller – contract operator $270.00

Linda Weber – wages $161.61

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Frankfort Ambulance, Frankfort, KS

For 2nd quarter appropriation

$11,000.00-Ambulance Fund-P.O. #6913

Waterville Ambulance, Waterville, KS

For 2nd quarter appropriation

$9,250.00-Ambulance Fund-P.O. #6912

Voracek Law Office, Seneca, Ks

For contract attorney fees

$3,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6876

Steve Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

For contract attorney fees

$3,250.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6874

Brown County Treasurer, Hiawatha, KS

For 4 county share budget – May 2023

$1,682.59-District Court Fund-P.O. #6875

Axtell Ambulance, Axtell, KS

For 2nd quarter appropriation

$8,000.00-Ambulance Fund-P.O. #6925

Marshall County Historical Society

For 2nd quarter distribution

$3,750.00-County General-P.O. #6926

4-H Fair Building Fund

For 2nd quarter distribution

$2,625.00-County General-P.O. #6927

Marshall County Partnership for Growth

For 2nd quarter distribution

$13,750.00-County General-P.O. #6928

Marshall County Conservation District

For 2nd quarter distribution

$10,875.00-County General-P.O. #6929

Pawnee Mental Health

For 2nd quarter distribution

$30,373.00-County General-P.O. #6930

Twin Valley Developmental

For 2nd quarter distribution

$13,750.00-County General-P.O. #6931

Marshall County Fair Association

For 2nd quarter distribution

$7,500.00-County General-P.O. #6932

RSVP

For 2nd quarter distribution

$10,000.00-County General-P.O. #6933

Marshall County Extension

For 2nd quarter distribution

$30,654.00-County General-P.O. #6934

Community Memorial Healthcare

For May 2023 Sales Tax

$107,167.30-Hospital Sales Tax Fund-P.O. #6935

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve neighborhood revitalization application for the construction of a new house at 1309 Hartley Ridge, Marysville for Jennifer Wentz, Deborah Blumer and Rebecca Edwards. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to adjourn the meeting at 11:03 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m.