Back-to-Back State Champions Axtell Bring Two All-Stars to Beloit

The 38th Annual Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games will be held on Saturday at Trojan Field in Beloit and after having no representatives despite winning a state title in 2022, the Axtell Eagles finally have some senior representation for 2023. Isaac Detweiler and Evan Buessing will represent the two-time defending 8-Man DII State Champions on the East squad.

After being forced to start some games at QB as a freshman, Isaac Detweiler took over the starting role beginning in 2020 as a sophomore and after the dust settled, he became the all-time 8-Man record holder for completion percentage in a career at 69.6%. Detweiler threw for over 1,900 yards each of the last three seasons, with a career-best 2,135 yards as a senior, which included 45 TD and just one interception. In leading the Eagles to a 26-0 record and two state titles over the past two seasons, Detweiler combined for 79 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He finished his career with 6,410 yards, 117 touchdowns and eight interceptions passing. Detweiler also accomplished a lot with his legs, running for just under 1,300 yards and 29 TD as a junior and just over 900 yards and 20 scores as a senior. He finished with 3,174 yards and 73 rushing touchdowns. For good measure, in his freshman season, he had 855 yards and 11 TD receiving. Detweiler was a 1st team all-state quarterback in 8-Man DII over the past two seasons. If his offensive prowess wasn’t enough, he also finished his career with 324 tackles, including 18.5 for loss. He also had a nose for the ball with 20 career interceptions and ten fumble recoveries. Isaac is the son of Axtell head coach Eric Detweiler. He discussed what it took to reach the pinnacle in his dad’s program.

While Detweiler got a lot of the publicity, he was surrounded by a group of outstanding teammates which included Evan Buessing who is also an 8-Man All-Star. Buessing caught eight touchdown passes on offense but made himself known even more on defense with 59 tackles, including five for loss.

Buessing credited putting in hard work in all aspects as the reason for the success and two straight titles for the Eagles.

Catch Evan Buessing and Isaac Detweiler of Axtell in the 8-Man DII All-Star Game on Saturday morning. The game kicks off at 10:00 with pregame coverage beginning at 9:30 on KNDY 1570 AM and 94.1 FM as well as 8manallstars.com. Fans can also watch the live video stream online at 8manallstars.com with kickoff at 10:00 from Beloit.