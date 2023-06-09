1450 – Ukraine Update…Improved Drought Monitor

Soft Grain Markets

Black Sea Region Update

Change in the Weather Pattern

00:01:05 – Soft Grain Markets: The show begins with K-State grain economist, Dan O’Brien, with the weekly grain market update. He discusses weather and crop conditions impact on the market and what he expects in the upcoming WASDE report from the USDA.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

- Advertisement -

WASDE Report

00:12:06 – Black Sea Region Update: Continuing the show is K-State associate in the Department of Agricultural Economics Antonina Broyaka, she provides an update on the Black Sea region. A recent Russian attack has created more difficulties for Ukraine.

Full Ukraine Update on AgManager.info

00:23:06 – Change in the Weather Pattern: Chip Redmond, K-State meteorologist, finishes this week’s programs with a hopeful weather update. Kansas has seen drought monitor improvements and can expect a shift in the weather pattern.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.