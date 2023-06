OU Softball 1 win away from a 3 Peat!

Royals continue to lose.

8-man practice report from Dusty in Beloit as he is joined by the 3 Thunder Ridge All-Star players.

Nuggets take game 3. A former Jayhawk with a big game off the bench while Jokic and Murray make more NBA history!

- Advertisement -

KU hoops to play in Puerto Rico in August

Stanley Cup FInals game 3 tonight.Β

Rory speaks on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merging.Β