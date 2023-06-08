Schurr Carries on Osborne and Family Tradition

The 38th Annual Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games are set to take place at Trojan Field in Beloit on Saturday. Many area athletes are competing in this year’s event and Connor Schurr of Osborne has the opportunity to carry on the storied tradition of Bulldog all-stars. Not only that, he follows in the footsteps of his brother Mason who played in the game just last season. In 13 seasons since joining the 8-Man ranks in 2010, Schurr is the 24th young man in the Osborne program’s history picked to play in the event.

Connor returned from an injury late in his junior season in which Osborne finished 6-3. Coming back for his final campaign, he helped lead the Bulldogs to a 9-2 finish in 2022. As a senior, Schurr ran for 641 yards and 14 touchdowns and also added a kickoff return for a score. From his linebacker position, he led Osborne with 80 total tackles, including 23 for loss and five sacks. For his efforts, Schurr was an honorable all-8-Man DII selection and was named first team all-district as a running back, linebacker and athlete in District 4. He was also an All-NPL second team pick at running back and linebacker.

Schurr acknowledged that coming back from injury was a motivator for him.

After playing in all 11 games as a senior, Schurr is ready for one final contest in Saturday’s 8-Man DII All-Star Game which kicks off at 10:00 from Trojan Field. Fans can listen on KD Country 94 and the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Radio Network at 8manallstars.com and also watch the games live at 8manallstars.com with pregame coverage beginning at 9:30.