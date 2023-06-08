LeClair and Slater Continue Clifton-Clyde All-Star Tradition

The 38th Annual Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games take place in Beloit this Saturday at Trojan Field. To no surprise, the Clifton-Clyde will have strong representation as Seth LeClair and Maison Slater are added to the long list of Eagle all-stars.

Slater excelled on both sides of the ball for a Clifton-Clyde team that went 7-2 in 2022. He set a single season record with 30 receptions and his 358 yards were the fourth most in a single season. His 53 career receptions top the all-time list for the Eagles and he is second all-time in receiving yards with 706. On defense, Slater intercepted a career record 16 passes, with a single season high 12 as a junior. He was named an honorable mention all-state defensive back in 8-Man DI.

Slater is excited to have one more chance to pad up on Saturday.

Seth LeClair was a first team all-state pick in 8-Man DI as an offensive lineman, paving the way for Russ Steinbrock’s run-first offense. LeClair was also an imposing force on defense. His 11 career sacks are tied for fourth on the all-time list for the Eagles.

LeClair is also honored to have the chance to represent Clifton-Clyde one last time.

Catch Clifton-Clyde All-Stars Maison Slater and Seth LeClair in the 8-Man DI All-Star Game Saturday at 1:30 p.m. If you can’t make it to the games, they will be broadcast on KR 92 in Belleville as well as 8manallstars.com and there’s also live video stream at 8manallstars.com with pregame coverage beginning at 1:00 Saturday afternoon from Beloit.