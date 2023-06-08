1449 – Chinch Bugs…Potting Plants

Chinch Bugs

Summer Pneumonia and NBAF

Finding the Right Potting Media

00:01:05 – Chinch Bugs: Jeff Whitworth, Extension field crop entomologist, begins the show with information about chinch bugs. Now is the time that producers should be checking their fields and thinking about when they are planting sorghum.

Crop Insects in Kansas Book

00:12:06 – Summer Pneumonia and NBAF: A discussion about summer pneumonia with Gregg Hanzlicek, director of production animal field investigations in the diagnostic lab at K-State, continues today’s show. It is a fairly new respiratory disease that impacts calves. We are also hear from the USDA as Manhattan, Kansas has recently welcomed the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility.

Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory

00:23:05 – Finding the Right Potting Media: Wrapping up today’s show is K-State nursery crop and marketing specialist, Cheryl Boyer, as she provides tips for choosing the best potting media for outdoor use.

