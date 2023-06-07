Pavement reconstruction to begin on U.S. 36 in Norton

A project to improve a portion of U.S. 36 in Norton is expected to start Monday, June 12, weather permitting.

Work will include a full-depth pavement reconstruction starting just east of the U.S. 283 junction and ending at the east city limits. New curb, gutter and sidewalks will also be installed. During construction, westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane through the work zone. Eastbound traffic will be detoured via U.S. 283, Main Street and Eagles Road. A 12-foot vehicle width restriction will also be in effect.

The project is scheduled to be completed in October, conditions permitting.

Vogts-Parga Construction of Newton is the primary contractor with a total contract cost of $2.6 million. The project is part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City

Connecting Link Improvement Program, which helps cities maintain, repair and improve highway routes that are located within city limits.

For more information, contact Norton city administrator James Moreau at 785-877-5000 or jmoreau@cityofnorton.com, or KDOT area construction manager Dan Moore at 785-302-

6200 or daniel.moore@ks.gov.