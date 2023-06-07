Football FeaturesFootball HeadlinesHigh School Sports

Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games Saturday To Feature Live Video Stream

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Pixabay

Beloit, Kan. – The 38th annual Kansas 8-Man All-Star games this Saturday will have a new option for fans not able to attend in person to catch the action. Alongside our play-by-play radio coverage on stations across Kansas, the 8-Man All-Star Radio Network is partnering with the Beloit Trojan Channel to offer a live video stream of all the action.

On Saturday, fans can visit 8ManAllStars.com to find a link to the live video coverage. Camera operators, as well as graphics will be operated by Beloit High School students, with the play-by-play action coming from Wade Gerstner and Dusty Deines on the 8-Man All-Star Radio Network. Highlights of key plays from both the Division II game, which kicks off at 10:00 a.m., as well as the Division I game at 1:30 p.m. will be posted on the KD Country 94 Facebook page.

Coverage on the network, as well as video stream, begins at 9:30 a.m. as we preview the Division II game. Pregame for the Division I game will begin at 1:00 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Fans who are traveling on Saturday can tune to KD Country 94 in Glen Elder/Beloit, 1540 AM & 98.9 FM KMCP in McPherson, 1510 AM KLQR in Larned, KR-92 Country in Belleville as well as 1570 AM & 94.1 FM KNDY in Marysville, which will only carry the Division II contest. Live audio streaming is available at 8ManAllStars.com, the KD Country 94 app for iPhone & Android, and the Ad Astra Radio App for iPhone and Android.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
KQNK Midday News – Wednesday Edition
Next article
1448 – Sackett v. EPA…Early Terminated Wheat
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

495FansLike
114FollowersFollow
274FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio