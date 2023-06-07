Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games Saturday To Feature Live Video Stream

Beloit, Kan. – The 38th annual Kansas 8-Man All-Star games this Saturday will have a new option for fans not able to attend in person to catch the action. Alongside our play-by-play radio coverage on stations across Kansas, the 8-Man All-Star Radio Network is partnering with the Beloit Trojan Channel to offer a live video stream of all the action.

On Saturday, fans can visit 8ManAllStars.com to find a link to the live video coverage. Camera operators, as well as graphics will be operated by Beloit High School students, with the play-by-play action coming from Wade Gerstner and Dusty Deines on the 8-Man All-Star Radio Network. Highlights of key plays from both the Division II game, which kicks off at 10:00 a.m., as well as the Division I game at 1:30 p.m. will be posted on the KD Country 94 Facebook page.

Coverage on the network, as well as video stream, begins at 9:30 a.m. as we preview the Division II game. Pregame for the Division I game will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Fans who are traveling on Saturday can tune to KD Country 94 in Glen Elder/Beloit, 1540 AM & 98.9 FM KMCP in McPherson, 1510 AM KLQR in Larned, KR-92 Country in Belleville as well as 1570 AM & 94.1 FM KNDY in Marysville, which will only carry the Division II contest. Live audio streaming is available at 8ManAllStars.com, the KD Country 94 app for iPhone & Android, and the Ad Astra Radio App for iPhone and Android.