Kansas News

Governor Kelly’s Early Childhood Transition Task Force Announces Statewide Tour

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that the Early Childhood Transition Task Force will embark on a statewide community engagement tour to discuss the challenges communities face in supporting children through their earliest years. The task force, created by Governor Kelly’s first executive order of her second term, is charged with reviewing Kansas’ early childhood care and education system and with developing a roadmap for creating a cabinet-level agency dedicated to supporting our youngest Kansans.

“If we want to give our kids the best possible future, then we must give them the strongest possible start. That’s why I started my second term by taking a step to expand access to childcare and early childhood development programs,” said Governor Kelly. “Now, we want to hear from Kansans about what my administration and our partners can do to put Kansas on the path to having the most comprehensive, robust early childhood system in the country.”

The Task Force will visit nine cities across the state to discuss successes and challenges affecting the early childhood sectors in each community. These meetings are open to the public. Families, service and care providers, community leaders, and business representatives are encouraged to attend. Participants will engage in facilitated discussions designed to generate feedback on how the state is administering early childhood programs and how Kansans interact with the state’s governance system. Each meeting will be conducted with the assistance of The Hunt Institute, which has been providing support to the Task Force’s work.

- Advertisement -

The tour schedule is as follows, including graphics for media use:

Tuesday, June 27th

  • 9AM: Chanute—Neosho County Community College (Student Union)
    • 800 W Fourteenth Street, Chanute, KS 66720
    • Graphic
  • 2PM: Wichita—Child Start
    • 1002 S. Oliver Street, Wichita, KS 67218
    • Graphic

Wednesday, June 28th

  • 9AM: Garden City—Russell Child Development Center
    • 2735 N. Jennie Barker Road, Garden City, KS 67846
    • Graphic
  • 2PM: Hays—Rockwell Administrative Center
    • 323 W 12th Street, Hays, KS 67601
    • Graphic
  • 5PM: Salina—Donna L. Vanier Children’s Center
    • 155 N Oakdale Avenue, Salina, KS 67401
    • Graphic

Thursday, June 29th

  • 9AM: Manhattan—Manhattan-Ogden School District—College Hill Early Learning Center
    • 2600 Kimball Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502
    • Graphic
  • 1PM: Topeka—Bishop Professional Development Center
    • 3601 SW 31st Street, Topeka, KS 66614
    • Graphic

Friday, June 30th

  • 10AM: Overland Park—Shawnee Mission School District—Center for Academic Achievement
    • 8200 W. 71st Street, Overland Park, KS 66204
    • Graphic
  • 1PM: Kansas City—Children’s Campus of Kansas City
    • 444 Minnesota Ave, Kansas City, KS 6610—Floor 3
    • Graphic
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Department of Commerce Makes $2 Million Available for COVID Resiliency Program
Next article
1448 – Sackett v. EPA…Early Terminated Wheat
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

495FansLike
114FollowersFollow
274FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio