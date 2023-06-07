Governor Kelly’s Early Childhood Transition Task Force Announces Statewide Tour

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that the Early Childhood Transition Task Force will embark on a statewide community engagement tour to discuss the challenges communities face in supporting children through their earliest years. The task force, created by Governor Kelly’s first executive order of her second term, is charged with reviewing Kansas’ early childhood care and education system and with developing a roadmap for creating a cabinet-level agency dedicated to supporting our youngest Kansans.

“If we want to give our kids the best possible future, then we must give them the strongest possible start. That’s why I started my second term by taking a step to expand access to childcare and early childhood development programs,” said Governor Kelly. “Now, we want to hear from Kansans about what my administration and our partners can do to put Kansas on the path to having the most comprehensive, robust early childhood system in the country.”

The Task Force will visit nine cities across the state to discuss successes and challenges affecting the early childhood sectors in each community. These meetings are open to the public. Families, service and care providers, community leaders, and business representatives are encouraged to attend. Participants will engage in facilitated discussions designed to generate feedback on how the state is administering early childhood programs and how Kansans interact with the state’s governance system. Each meeting will be conducted with the assistance of The Hunt Institute, which has been providing support to the Task Force’s work.

- Advertisement -

The tour schedule is as follows, including graphics for media use:

Tuesday, June 27th

9AM: Chanute—Neosho County Community College (Student Union) 800 W Fourteenth Street, Chanute, KS 66720 Graphic

2PM: Wichita—Child Start 1002 S. Oliver Street, Wichita, KS 67218 Graphic



Wednesday, June 28th

9AM: Garden City—Russell Child Development Center 2735 N. Jennie Barker Road, Garden City, KS 67846 Graphic

2PM: Hays—Rockwell Administrative Center 323 W 12th Street, Hays, KS 67601 Graphic

5PM: Salina—Donna L. Vanier Children’s Center 155 N Oakdale Avenue, Salina, KS 67401 Graphic



Thursday, June 29th

9AM: Manhattan—Manhattan-Ogden School District—College Hill Early Learning Center 2600 Kimball Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502 Graphic



1PM: Topeka—Bishop Professional Development Center 3601 SW 31st Street, Topeka, KS 66614 Graphic



Friday, June 30th

10AM: Overland Park—Shawnee Mission School District—Center for Academic Achievement 8200 W. 71 st Street, Overland Park, KS 66204 Graphic

1PM: Kansas City—Children’s Campus of Kansas City 444 Minnesota Ave, Kansas City, KS 6610—Floor 3 Graphic

