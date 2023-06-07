Kansas News

Department of Commerce Makes $2 Million Available for COVID Resiliency Program

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – The Department of Commerce will award $2 million through the Community Development Block Grant – COVID Resiliency (CDBG-CVR) program to enable cities and counties to address issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic when no other funds are available. This is a competitive CDBG grant with an application window that closes July 31, 2023.

Funding for the program was made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the State of Kansas should utilize CDBG-CV funds to modernize facilities owned and operated by small businesses that provide vital services and goods. Funds will be prioritized for for-profit businesses that have a majority ownership by a socially or economically disadvantaged person or persons as defined in 15 CFR 1400.0.

- Advertisement -

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they were hit hard by the pandemic,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “We are pleased to receive this funding that will help support more Kansas businesses and enable them to continue serving their communities.”

Eligible activities for the CDBG-CVR program include COVID resiliency improvements for businesses such as:

  • Upgrades to remain open and prevent future closures due to community illnesses and public health emergencies
  • Technology, hardware, and software upgrades
  • E-commerce updates
  • Professional development and training
  • Other updates that can be directly related to resiliency improvements

Eligible businesses must have at least 51% of their employees meet the low- to moderate-income (LMI) standards. Like other CDBG grants, cities and counties will apply for the funds on behalf of eligible businesses and then make the funds available, administering the program locally. Non-LMI communities can still qualify for this funding if not an entitlement community. The LMI requirement is determined by the business and not the city.

The Kansas Department of Commerce provides CDBG funds to non-entitlement communities across the state, while entitlement communities receive CDBG funding directly from the federal government. Entitlement communities in Kansas include Kansas City, Lawrence, Leavenworth, Manhattan, Overland Park, Topeka, Wichita, and all of Johnson County. Cities and counties are also ineligible if they have a current balance in in their CDBG Local Revolving Loan Funds account.

For more information on the CDBG-CVR program and to access the application, click here.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kansas Attorney General Kobach Challenges California Truck Ban
Next article
Governor Kelly’s Early Childhood Transition Task Force Announces Statewide Tour
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

495FansLike
114FollowersFollow
274FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio