Worker Falls To Death From Cell Phone Tower In Washington County

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports that an investigation was launched after a worker fell to their death while working on a cellular phone tower last month.

The incident occurred on May 9, when Hanover Emergency Medical Services responded to 2701 20th Road. Following that, coroner Dr. David Hodgson arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.

McNeal Professional Services received all of the safety equipment, which includes ropes, harnesses and helmet. Photographs of this equipment was also sent to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for analysis as well.

No foul play is indicated, nor is any criminal activity, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, indicating the accident was equipment related. The name of the victim hasn’t been released.