1448 – Sackett v. EPA…Early Terminated Wheat

  Sackett v. EPA
  Crops After Early Terminated Wheat
  BCI: Checking Calf Efficiency

 

00:01:06 – Sackett v. EPA: Starting this Wednesday’s show is Roger McEowen, K-State and Washburn law professor, with information from the Sackett v. EPA case. The Supreme Court ruling has many significant impacts for agriculture and water in the U.S.

Link to Roger’s Blog Post

Roger on AgManager.info

 

00:12:05 – Crops After Early Terminated Wheat: K-State farm systems specialist Ignacio Ciampitti continues the show discussing what producers could do if they have early terminated wheat fields this year.

Crop Options After Early Terminated Wheat Article

 

00:23:05 – BCI: Checking Calf Efficiency: Today’s show ends with the K-State Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts. Brad White, Phillip Lancaster and Bob Weaber talk about the best way to assess calf efficiency in a herd. 

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.

 

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc.

