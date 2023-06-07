1448 – Sackett v. EPA…Early Terminated Wheat

Sackett v. EPA

Crops After Early Terminated Wheat

BCI: Checking Calf Efficiency

00:01:06 – Sackett v. EPA: Starting this Wednesday’s show is Roger McEowen, K-State and Washburn law professor, with information from the Sackett v. EPA case. The Supreme Court ruling has many significant impacts for agriculture and water in the U.S.

Link to Roger’s Blog Post

Roger on AgManager.info

00:12:05 – Crops After Early Terminated Wheat: K-State farm systems specialist Ignacio Ciampitti continues the show discussing what producers could do if they have early terminated wheat fields this year.

Crop Options After Early Terminated Wheat Article

00:23:05 – BCI: Checking Calf Efficiency: Today’s show ends with the K-State Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts. Brad White, Phillip Lancaster and Bob Weaber talk about the best way to assess calf efficiency in a herd.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

