Marquis Continues Pike Valley All-Star Tradition

The 38th Annual Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games are set to take place in Beloit at Trojan Field on Saturday. 80 of the best senior players in the State of Kansas will take the field for one final time.

The Pike Valley Panthers have a longstanding tradition of 8-Man All-Stars and Kael Marquis is the next in line to keep that tradition alive.

Pike Valley jumped out to a 3-2 start in 2022, but due to low numbers and injury issues throughout the season, they finished 3-6. Marquis did his best to keep the Panthers afloat, though, as he registered a team high 76 tackles and 14 sacks, playing in all eight contested games. He finished his career with 112 tackles and 22 sacks.

Marquis was a 2nd-team All-NPL offensive lineman this past season and was named 2nd-team all-district in 8-Man DII District 4 as an offensive lineman and linebacker.

After some team struggles through his senior season, Marquis is excited to have another opportunity to pad up this week.

Kael Marquis will represent Pike Valley one final time for the DII East squad in Saturday’s 8-Man All-Star Game. The DII game is scheduled for a 10:00 kickoff and fans can listen on KD Country 94, KR 92 and 8manallstars.com with pregame coverage beginning at 9:30 from Beloit.