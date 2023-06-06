Football HeadlinesHigh School Sports

38th Annual Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games Set For Saturday In Beloit

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

BELOIT, KAN. – West meets east in the 38th annual Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games, which will take place Saturday, June 10th at Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas.

The games, which are organized by the Kansas Eight-Man Football Association, began in 1986 to showcase the best 8-man high school football players in Kansas. Starting in 2001, the games were divided into Division I and Division II contests, mirroring the divided classification from the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

The 2023 games will feature 80 of the best 8-man football players in Kansas as selected by 8-man football coaches across the state. The Division II game will kick off at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Division I game at 1:30 p.m. Coverage on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Radio Network will begin at 9:30 a.m., with Wade Gerstner and Dusty Deines providing the play-by-play coverage.

The flagship of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Radio Network is KD Country 94 in Glen Elder/Beloit, with four affiliate stations including two new stations from Ad Astra Radio, 1540 AM & 98.9 FM KMCP in McPherson, 1510 KLQR in Larned, as well as long-time affiliates KR-92 Country in Belleville, and 1570 AM & 94.1 FM KNDY in Marysville. Audio streaming of the games is available at 8ManAllStars.com and in the Ad Astra Radio App.

The 8ManAllStars.com website also includes updated rosters for all 4 teams, as well as all-time records, a schedule of events in Beloit before the games, and coverage maps of affiliate stations.

For those traveling to Beloit for the games, the pep rally at Chautauqua Park begins at 4 p.m. Friday, and Friday Night Lights at 8:30 p.m. at North Central Kansas Technical College.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
