38th Annual Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games Set For Saturday In Beloit

BELOIT, KAN. – West meets east in the 38th annual Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games, which will take place Saturday, June 10th at Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas.

The games, which are organized by the Kansas Eight-Man Football Association, began in 1986 to showcase the best 8-man high school football players in Kansas. Starting in 2001, the games were divided into Division I and Division II contests, mirroring the divided classification from the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

The 2023 games will feature 80 of the best 8-man football players in Kansas as selected by 8-man football coaches across the state. The Division II game will kick off at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Division I game at 1:30 p.m. Coverage on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Radio Network will begin at 9:30 a.m., with Wade Gerstner and Dusty Deines providing the play-by-play coverage.

The flagship of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Radio Network is KD Country 94 in Glen Elder/Beloit, with four affiliate stations including two new stations from Ad Astra Radio, 1540 AM & 98.9 FM KMCP in McPherson, 1510 KLQR in Larned, as well as long-time affiliates KR-92 Country in Belleville, and 1570 AM & 94.1 FM KNDY in Marysville. Audio streaming of the games is available at 8ManAllStars.com and in the Ad Astra Radio App.

The 8ManAllStars.com website also includes updated rosters for all 4 teams, as well as all-time records, a schedule of events in Beloit before the games, and coverage maps of affiliate stations.

For those traveling to Beloit for the games, the pep rally at Chautauqua Park begins at 4 p.m. Friday, and Friday Night Lights at 8:30 p.m. at North Central Kansas Technical College.