1447 – Before the Farm Bill…Lowering Feed Costs

Before the First Farm Bill

Kansas 4-H Horse Judging and Rural Housing

Reducing Summer Feed Costs

00:01:05 – Before the First Farm Bill: Jenny Ifft, K-State policy specialist, starts today’s show with her first Farm Bill segment discussing what the Farm Bill is and life and agriculture before it.

00:12:05 – Kansas 4-H Horse Judging and Rural Housing: Continuing the show is K-State 4-H agricultural sciences specialist Kelsey Nordyke with information on the upcoming horse judging competition in Salina. U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rod Bain and Joaquin Altoro, rural housing service administrator, also join to quickly share about rural housing opportunities.

Kansas 4-H

www.rd.usda.gov

00:23:04 – Reducing Summer Feed Costs: Completing today’s show is K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk as he discusses several steps dairy farmers can take to reduce feed costs this summer.

