Agriculture Today

1447 – Before the Farm Bill…Lowering Feed Costs

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
  • Before the First Farm Bill
  • Kansas 4-H Horse Judging and Rural Housing
  • Reducing Summer Feed Costs

 

00:01:05 – Before the First Farm Bill: Jenny Ifft, K-State policy specialist, starts today’s show with her first Farm Bill segment discussing what the Farm Bill is and life and agriculture before it. 

 

- Advertisement -

00:12:05 – Kansas 4-H Horse Judging and Rural Housing: Continuing the show is K-State 4-H agricultural sciences specialist Kelsey Nordyke with information on the upcoming horse judging competition in Salina. U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rod Bain and Joaquin Altoro, rural housing service administrator, also join to quickly share about rural housing opportunities. 

Kansas 4-H

www.rd.usda.gov

 

00:23:04 – Reducing Summer Feed Costs: Completing today’s show is K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk as he discusses several steps dairy farmers can take to reduce feed costs this summer.

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
KQNK Morning News – Tuesday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

Latest News

Stay Connected

495FansLike
114FollowersFollow
274FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio