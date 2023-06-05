Kansas Amber Alert For 4 Missing Kansas Kids – 6/5/2023

On 06-05-2023, at approximately 1 pm the Topeka Police Department provided the following information to the KBI:
At 10:34 am, Au’Vae Riley, Da”avien Riley JR, Ty’rell Riley, and Aunila Riley were taken by their mother Dontresha Shabree Thomas. The suspects statements to the father indicate that all of the children are in imminent danger. The suspect left from 2105 SE Swygart in Topeka, KS travelling in a unknown direction in a silver 2009 GMC Acadia bearing KS temporary license plate number C953627.
Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspects vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call 911 or the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9200.