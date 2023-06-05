Kansas Amber Alert For 4 Missing Kansas Kids – 6/5/2023

On 06-05-2023, at approximately 1 pm the Topeka Police Department provided the following information to the KBI:

At 10:34 am, Au’Vae Riley, Da”avien Riley JR, Ty’rell Riley, and Aunila Riley were taken by their mother Dontresha Shabree Thomas. The suspects statements to the father indicate that all of the children are in imminent danger. The suspect left from 2105 SE Swygart in Topeka, KS travelling in a unknown direction in a silver 2009 GMC Acadia bearing KS temporary license plate number C953627.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspects vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call 911 or the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9200.

Abductees Au’ Vae Riley Missing Since: 6/5/2023

Age: 12 years

Sex: Female

Race: Black Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 4′ 10″

Weight: 90 lbs Description: Unknown clothing description Last Seen: 2105 SE Swygart, Topeka, KS 66605 Da’Avien Riley Jr Missing Since: 6/5/2023

Age: 10 years

Sex: Male

Race: Black Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 4′ 6″

Weight: 70 lbs Description: unknown clothing description Last Seen: 2105 SE Swygart, Topeka, KS 66605 Tyrell Riley Missing Since: 6/5/2023

Age: 7 years

Sex: Male

Race: Black Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 4′ 4″

Weight: 70 lbs Description: unknown clothing description Last Seen: 2105 SE Swygart, Topeka, KS 66605 Aunila Riley Missing Since: 6/5/2023

Age: 5 years

Sex: Female

Race: Black Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 3′ 0″

Weight: 40 lbs Description: unknown clothing description Last Seen: 2105 SE Swygart, Topeka, KS 66605

Suspects Dontresha Sabree Thomas Date of Birth: 8/27/1992

Age: 30 years

Sex: Female

Race: Black Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5′ 1″

Weight: 110 lbs Description:Last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts

Vehicles ~2009 Silver GMC Acadia License Tag: C953627

Color: Silver

Make: GMC Model: Acadia

Year: ~2009 Description:Vehicle has a temporary KS tag. One of the exhaust pipes is hanging low. The windshield is cracked. Vehicle has a temporary KS tag. Has a dent in the rear hatch below the handle.