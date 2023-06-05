ALERTKansas News

Kansas Amber Alert For 4 Missing Kansas Kids – 6/5/2023

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

On 06-05-2023, at approximately 1 pm the Topeka Police Department provided the following information to the KBI:

At 10:34 am, Au’Vae Riley, Da”avien Riley JR, Ty’rell Riley, and Aunila Riley were taken by their mother Dontresha Shabree Thomas. The suspects statements to the father indicate that all of the children are in imminent danger. The suspect left from 2105 SE Swygart in Topeka, KS travelling in a unknown direction in a silver 2009 GMC Acadia bearing KS temporary license plate number C953627.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspects vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call 911 or the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9200.

Abductees

Au’ Vae Riley

image of abductee

Missing Since: 6/5/2023
Age: 12 years
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 4′ 10″
Weight: 90 lbs
Description:Unknown clothing description

Last Seen:2105 SE Swygart, Topeka, KS 66605

Da’Avien Riley Jr

image of abductee

Missing Since: 6/5/2023
Age: 10 years
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 4′ 6″
Weight: 70 lbs
Description:unknown clothing description

Last Seen:2105 SE Swygart, Topeka, KS 66605

Tyrell Riley

image of abductee

Missing Since: 6/5/2023
Age: 7 years
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 4′ 4″
Weight: 70 lbs
Description:unknown clothing description

Last Seen:2105 SE Swygart, Topeka, KS 66605

Aunila Riley

image of abductee

Missing Since: 6/5/2023
Age: 5 years
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 3′ 0″
Weight: 40 lbs
Description:unknown clothing description

Last Seen:2105 SE Swygart, Topeka, KS 66605

Suspects

Dontresha Sabree Thomas

image of suspect

Date of Birth: 8/27/1992
Age: 30 years
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5′ 1″
Weight: 110 lbs
Description:Last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts

Vehicles

~2009 Silver GMC Acadia

image of vehicle

License Tag: C953627
Color: Silver
Make: GMC
Model: Acadia
Year: ~2009
Description:Vehicle has a temporary KS tag. One of the exhaust pipes is hanging low. The windshield is cracked. Vehicle has a temporary KS tag. Has a dent in the rear hatch below the handle.

