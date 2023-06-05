Agriculture News

Farm Bureau Insight: Round Tables and Common Ground

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

By Kim Baldwin, McPherson County farmer and rancher

I recently returned home to Kansas after traveling to China to participate in a U.S. Sorghum trade mission. The trip was organized by the U.S. Grains Council, and we were the first U.S. trade mission team into China since the pandemic.

It was a whirlwind – our team’s daily schedule consisted of reengaging with past sorghum buyers as well as meeting with potential customers throughout four cities throughout south China.

- Advertisement -

Our team traveled by way of planes, trains and automobiles while moving throughout the country. While our world has been back to “business as usual” for some time following the pandemic, China is still slowly re-entering that space.

There were very few foreigners and much of the tour groups we crossed paths with in public spaces were domestic.

Our days were filled with very official meetings in large office buildings. Our team entered a conference room and sat at a large rectangular table directly across from the Chinese team. We had name placards and business cards. The mood was quite serious. During these meetings – sometimes through translators – we’d discuss the U.S. sorghum crop, transportation logistics, weather concerns, producer concerns and market opportunities. There was no doubt that these meetings were all business.

But following each meeting a major shift in the atmosphere would always occur. Our groups would leave the conference room and gather together again within a spacious dining room, which always consisted of a large round table. Our two unique teams would sit shoulder to shoulder and partake in food and drink together. We were no longer looking across a table to our counterparts. Instead, we were sitting beside them as warmly welcomed guests.

The stark contrast between the business meetings and the meals struck me. Time and time again as our meal host would serve a piece of fish, tofu, goose or something new and exotic to me. It was very apparent we were not just sharing a meal together but also nurturing established or building on newly created relationships.

It took a round table and food to bring our teams together. It took a round table and food to have candid conversations about our families, our hobbies and our ways of life. It took a round table and food to minimize the barriers that tend to set us all apart.

There is no doubt relationships matter. Many of the relationships that have been developed with our Chinese sorghum buyers have been works in progress by groups like ours within the U.S. agriculture industry over many, many years.

It’s also glaringly apparent our governments are not on good terms currently. Tensions are high and trust is lacking.

But we share common ground when it comes to food. Afterall, food is what allowed our trade mission team to enter into China in the first place. Food was the topic of our meetings. And it was while enjoying food together that allowed us to grow and nurture relationships that will benefit us all.

If only more of us – both domestic and abroad – were willing to gather around, shoulder to shoulder at a round table while enjoying food together. What a world it could be.

“Insight” is a weekly column published by Kansas Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organization whose mission is to strengthen agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service. 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Spring 2023 Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) Grant Recipients Announced
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

495FansLike
114FollowersFollow
274FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio