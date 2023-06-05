1446 – May Meat Demand Monitor…Bird Feeder Impacts

Cattle Market and Meat Demand Monitor

May Statewide and Agronomy Groundbreaking

Using Bird Feeders

00:01:06 – Cattle Market and Meat Demand Monitor: Beginning today’s show is K-State livestock economist, Glynn Tonsor with a cattle market update. He discusses the May Meat Demand Monitor and a special Meat Demand Monitor for Memorial Day and grilling season.

May Meat Demand Monitor on AgManager.info

Special Meat Demand Monitor on AgManger.info

gtonsor@ksu.edu

00:12:08 – K-State May Statewide and Agronomy Groundbreaking: K-State’s College of Agriculture Dean and Director of K-State Research and Extension, Ernie Minton, continues Monday’s show with a Statewide update and information on the Agronomy Research and Innovation Center groundbreaking.

Link to subscribe to Statewide newsletter

00:23:05 – Using Bird Feeders: Concluding today’s show is Drew Ricketts, K-State wildlife specialist, as he continues his conversation about feeding wildlife. There might be more consequences to bird feeders than previously thought.

Drew’s past interview on Agriculture Today

