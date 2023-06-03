Win The Best Seats in the House at the Phillipsburg Rodeo August 5th!

Tickets go on sale online June 1st.

Click Here To Buy Tickets

“No outside coolers or drinks allowed.”

Tickets go on sale at Garrett Insurance (685 Third Street, Phillipsburg) on July 3rd.

They can be purchased in person and over the phone by calling Garrett Insurance at 785.543.2448.

There are no refunds and no exceptions.

Ticket prices are:

Reserved admission for all performances:

Adults $20 and children $15 (ages 3-12).

General admission for Thursday, August 3.

Adults $17 and children 12 and under are FREE.

General admission for Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5

Adults $18 and children $13.

Chute seats (located above the bucking chutes) are $26. Sold out for 2023.

Box seats: $1000 for 12 seats for all 3 rodeo performances. Plus, an arena sign advertising your business. Sold out for 2023.

Handicap seating is reserved and is located at the south end of the arena.

Children two and under are free.

Family night is Thurs., August 3. All kids, ages 12 and under, are FREE with the purchase of an adult ticket.