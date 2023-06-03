KNDY News

Tuttle Creek Lake closes River Pond Road for scheduled maintenance

By Derek Nester

TUTTLE CREEK LAKE, Kan. — Tuttle Creek Lake, near Manhattan, Kansas, will be closing River Pond Road starting June 12, 2023, for scheduled maintenance.

Work is scheduled to take place throughout the area from June 12 to July 7, 2023, but is subject to change due to weather. Any changes to the dates of closure will be posted as soon as they are made available by the contractor. Public access to the stilling basin or “tubes” area, as well as shelters three and four, will be impacted during this time.

On weekdays, while work is being done in Outlet Park, the road will be closed from Pfiel Creek Circle to the west entrance/exit of the state park on River Pond Road. River Pond Road should be open on weekends when work is not being done. Access to the River Pond will remain available across the top of the dam off Highway 13. The western side of Outlet Park, located off Tuttle Creek Boulevard, will remain open.

