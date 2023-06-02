KNDY News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/30/2023

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Historic Marshall County Courthouse in Marysville. Photo by Tom Parker

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Blaske called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the minutes of the 05/22/2023 regular meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

- Advertisement -

Commissioner Bramhall reported that the Health Dept. building permit has been approved by the City of Marysville and he will stop down to sign the forms.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

MCAC, Marysville, KS
For Choose the Arts donation
$12,500-Special Alcohol Fund-P.O. #6923

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to sign a letter of Support for Blue Valley Telecommunications for Lasting Infrastructure and Network Connectivity (LINC) grant. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Schwab Eaton, Manhattan, KS
For bridge inspection & engineering services
$3,624.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109444

Schwab Eaton, Manhattan, KS
For bridge design engineering services
$23,039.99-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109443

Nemaha Marshall Electric Coop, Axtell, KS
For labor & overhead to lean poles at bridge
$2,393.05-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109442

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that bridge work continues and roadside mowing will begin this week.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Home Sewer bill to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Hanover Electric – Repairs on grinder pumps $2,746.67

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the abatement as presented with a value of $1,587 and a tax amount of $159.72. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve Neighborhood Revitalization application for Steve Moser to construct a 60 x 120 ag storage building at 1215 Granite Rd, Marysville, KS. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(2) to discuss matters of attorney-client privileged discussions – potential litigation with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:40 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board, County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Deputy Register of Deeds Miracle Schreiber present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:00 a.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to extend the executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board, County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Deputy Register of Deeds Miracle Schreiber present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:05 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of these executive sessions.

Extension Agent Anastasia Meyer stopped in the office to introduce her 2 interns for the summer who will be working throughout the summer teaching various things through the department of agriculture at Kansas State University.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman was unable to attend the meeting but has requested the following step raises.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following step raises for the Sheriff’s office employees all effective June 1, 2023. Unanimous.

Billy Bogdan – to Communication Operator 2 yr at $20.00/hr
Eric Bohlken – to Corrections Officer 10 yr at $23.02/hr
Tim Jones – to Communication Operator 4 yr at $20.55/hr
Austin Tillery – to Deputy Sheriff 3 yr at $22.73/hr
Corey Woodyard – to Deputy Sheriff 7 yr at $24.10/hr
Rick Christener – to Corrections Officer 1 yr at $20.27/hr
Jesse Walker – to Corrections Officer 1 yr at $20.27/hr

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Extension Agent Susie Latta stopped in the office to introduce Ashley Kirkham as the new supplemental nutrition employee in their office.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board and County Clerk Sandy Wilson present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:50 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to adjourn the meeting at 11:00 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023 beginning 8:30 a.m.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Marshall County City & School Election Filings For 2023
Next article
Governor Kelly Announces 14 Rural Communities Receiving Funding for New Murals
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

495FansLike
114FollowersFollow
274FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio