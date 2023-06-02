Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/30/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Blaske called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the minutes of the 05/22/2023 regular meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Commissioner Bramhall reported that the Health Dept. building permit has been approved by the City of Marysville and he will stop down to sign the forms.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

MCAC, Marysville, KS

For Choose the Arts donation

$12,500-Special Alcohol Fund-P.O. #6923

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to sign a letter of Support for Blue Valley Telecommunications for Lasting Infrastructure and Network Connectivity (LINC) grant. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Schwab Eaton, Manhattan, KS

For bridge inspection & engineering services

$3,624.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109444

Schwab Eaton, Manhattan, KS

For bridge design engineering services

$23,039.99-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109443

Nemaha Marshall Electric Coop, Axtell, KS

For labor & overhead to lean poles at bridge

$2,393.05-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109442

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that bridge work continues and roadside mowing will begin this week.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Home Sewer bill to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Hanover Electric – Repairs on grinder pumps $2,746.67

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the abatement as presented with a value of $1,587 and a tax amount of $159.72. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve Neighborhood Revitalization application for Steve Moser to construct a 60 x 120 ag storage building at 1215 Granite Rd, Marysville, KS. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(2) to discuss matters of attorney-client privileged discussions – potential litigation with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:40 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board, County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Deputy Register of Deeds Miracle Schreiber present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:00 a.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to extend the executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board, County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Deputy Register of Deeds Miracle Schreiber present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:05 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of these executive sessions.

Extension Agent Anastasia Meyer stopped in the office to introduce her 2 interns for the summer who will be working throughout the summer teaching various things through the department of agriculture at Kansas State University.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman was unable to attend the meeting but has requested the following step raises.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following step raises for the Sheriff’s office employees all effective June 1, 2023. Unanimous.

Billy Bogdan – to Communication Operator 2 yr at $20.00/hr

Eric Bohlken – to Corrections Officer 10 yr at $23.02/hr

Tim Jones – to Communication Operator 4 yr at $20.55/hr

Austin Tillery – to Deputy Sheriff 3 yr at $22.73/hr

Corey Woodyard – to Deputy Sheriff 7 yr at $24.10/hr

Rick Christener – to Corrections Officer 1 yr at $20.27/hr

Jesse Walker – to Corrections Officer 1 yr at $20.27/hr

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Extension Agent Susie Latta stopped in the office to introduce Ashley Kirkham as the new supplemental nutrition employee in their office.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board and County Clerk Sandy Wilson present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:50 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to adjourn the meeting at 11:00 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023 beginning 8:30 a.m.