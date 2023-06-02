Kansas Commerce Department Announces Training Opportunities Available to Employers Through KTRAIN

TOPEKA – Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland today announced the rebranding of the Kansas Workforce Aligned with Industry Demand (AID) program to Kansas Training and Retention Aligned with Industry Need (KTRAIN). In partnership with the Kansas Board of Regents, the Kansas Department of Commerce had developed Workforce AID to address the skills gap challenging companies throughout the state. KTRAIN will retain that focus with opportunities for even more engagement and concentration on program aspects.

“As more and more companies locate to Kansas or expand existing operations here, the number of jobs and career opportunities keeps increasing,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “It is imperative the Commerce Department keep pace. We are excited to launch KTRAIN as a means to make our talent pipeline prepared to meet the needs of the private sector.”

KTRAIN will continue established partnerships with employers to leverage demand-driven strategies that address critical skills gaps in Kansas. The KTRAIN program will reimburse Kansas employers up to 50% of the cost to deliver approved customized training and education that provide critical skills to new and current employees in high-demand, high-wage positions. Under new program guidelines, KTRAIN is designed to take this mission to higher levels by introducing several enhancements.

- Advertisement -

KTRAIN will focus on more deliberate, intentional partnership efforts that incorporate principles of the U.S. Department of Commerce Foundation’s Talent Pipeline Management (TPM) framework. TPM is a comprehensive talent management approach that is implemented by employers to source and develop talent for jobs critical to their competitiveness and growth. TPM is a process for building high-performing education and workforce partnerships that deliver measurable returns for employers and learners alike.

KTRAIN will use principles of the TPM framework to significantly increase focus on employer-led efforts in which employers are much more than advisors or beneficiaries. Additionally, KTRAIN will introduce a more streamlined application process and provide digital versions of all program-related literature through the Kansas Department of Commerce’s website. Interested applicants also will have the option to use the website to submit forms, request information directly from the Program Manager, and submit feedback. For more information or to apply, please contact the KTRAIN Program Manager at (785) 207-5275 or email Tyson.winingham@ks.gov.

“KTRAIN brings a new, more collaborative approach to closing the skills gap in Kansas by applying talent pipeline management principles to education and workforce partnerships,” Assistant Secretary of Commerce Mike Beene said. “KTRAIN partners with employers and educators to develop demand-driven solutions to their most critical workforce needs, communicate those needs to trusted partners, and manage and improve performance.”

More information on KTRAIN can be found here.