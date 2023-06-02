Kansas Animal Health Advisory Board to Meet June 7

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Advisory Board will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. This meeting will be held virtually via zoom. This is a regularly scheduled board meeting.

The meeting is open to the public. Individuals who would like the zoom link or have questions about the meeting should contact Dr. Justin Smith, Animal Health Commissioner, at 785-564-6601 or Justin.Smith@ks.gov.

Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least two days prior to the meeting.

###

WHO: Kansas Animal Health Advisory Board

WHAT: Regular board meeting

WHEN: 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

WHERE: Virtual meeting – Contact Dr. Justin Smith for meeting link