Governor Kelly Announces 14 Rural Communities Receiving Funding for New Murals

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced 14 communities will receive funding through the Office of Rural Prosperity’s Rural Mural and Public Art grant program. The $76,071 in grants awarded will allow communities to create 38 new murals and public art projects that engage community residents and create a place for the community to gather and enjoy. Since 2021, the Office of Rural Prosperity has funded more than 43 murals in 25 communities.

“Our Rural Mural program continues to gain momentum as a way to showcase and celebrate small towns across Kansas,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My administration will continue supporting local community efforts to enhance their sense of place and quality of life.”

Awardees are in communities across the state with less than 15,000 population. The murals will highlight community gathering spaces and tourist attractions – and provide a welcome message for visitors and residents alike. Each of the projects requires a 1:1 match from the community, with the smallest of communities being allowed to match the grant with in-kind donations. 75% of the grant funding will be gifted upfront as several of the city projects plan to start in the next few weeks. - Advertisement -

“The Rural Murals already completed have added a unique attraction that communities are proud to display,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “As tourism in Kansas is on the rise, particularly in rural areas where visitors increasingly go to get off the beaten path, these new murals will encourage people to experience more great locations across the state.”

The organizations that are being awarded for FY 2024 include: The Arts Center, Inc.; Anthony and Attica; $7,500

City of Cedar Vale; $1,500

City of Cheney; $3,603

Fort Scott Area Chamber Foundation; $5,250

Northwest Kansas Technical College; Goodland; $4,250

5.4.7 Arts Center; Greensburg; $7,368

Graham County; Hill City; $7,500

Wichita County Economic Development, Inc.; Leoti; $4,500

Vesper Community Club, Inc.; Vesper Township; $7,500

City of Lyons; $7,500

The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation; Blue Rapids Community Action Team Fund, Blue Rapids; $2,350

City of Smith Center; $7,500

City of Uniontown; $2,250

Winfield Area Chamber of Commerce; Winfield; $7,500

“The innovation and creativity that these communities demonstrated in their applications was phenomenal,” said Director of the Office of Rural Prosperity Trisha Purdon. “We can’t wait to see how these new murals and public art projects will help energize these communities and increase tourism and community engagement.”